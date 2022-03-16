The Warren County Senior Center has announced that it will be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.
Throughout March, the Senior Center will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this public-private partnership that has helped provide older adults in Warren County with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years of age and older
This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
The Warren County Senior Center’s celebration will include a special 50th Anniversary Celebration on Friday, March 18, at Buck Spring Park. Transportation will be provided upon request
Those interested in attending should contact Senior Center staff at 252-257-3111 to reserve a spot. Seating is limited.
For more information on how to volunteer, contribute, or speak out for older adults in Warren County this March, call the Senior Center at 252-257-3111 or visit the center at 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton.
