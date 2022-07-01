Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program. Applications are now being accepted for the 16-week training program, which will begin on Aug. 11.
The class will meet on Thursday mornings, and covers all aspects of gardening including fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, diseases, trees, shrubs, turf and more. The class location will alternate between Henderson and Warrenton.
After training, each volunteer intern is required to provide 40 hours of service in various community outreach projects. No green thumb required, and many other skills are needed, including public speaking, writing, photography, social media, event planning, graphic design and much more.
Recent volunteer projects have included demonstration gardens in both counties, newsletters, gardening workshops and seminars, youth education and more.
The training fee is $125.
For more information, visit http://go.ncsu.edu/mgvw or call 252-257-3640 (Warren County) or 252-438-8188 (Vance County).
