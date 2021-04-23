Victoria Dorge, a senior at Warren Early College High School, has been selected to become a member of The National Society of High School Scholars.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by HSHHS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. He and James W. Lewis formed the Society in 2002.
“On behalf of NSHHS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Victoria has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Nobel. “Victoria is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President Lewis. “We aim to help students like Victoria build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Dorge is the daughter of Tracey Thomas and John Wesley Thomas of Warrenton. At WECHs, she has been a member of the Beta Club since 10th grade. She was selected for the Governor’s School of North Carolina in Biology in 2020, but could not attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the fall, Dorge will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she plans to major in Biology. She dreams of becoming an epidemiologist.
