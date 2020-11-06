As absentee and provisional ballots continue to be counted in several states, including North Carolina, the presidential race remains undecided.
News outlets are projecting that former Vice President Joe Biden has garnered either 253 or 264 electoral votes, depending on whether they have declared him to be the winner in Arizona. President Donald Trump is projected to have 214 electoral votes. A total of 270 is needed to win the presidency.
Because ballots are still being counted in several states, it may be several more days before totals are available.
