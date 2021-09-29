A dozen veterans remove poles holding up a tarp to unveil a mural at the Roanoke Valley Veterans Museum in Littleton on Sept. 23. Painted by Haliwa-Saponi artist Karen Harley of the Hollister community, the mural depicts the silhouettes of eight veterans against the American flag. The museum is at 102 E. North Main Street, Littleton. The museum is staffed by volunteers on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Sundays, 1-4 p.m.
