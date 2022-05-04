Frank Dillahunt spent the morning of his 80th birthday at the Warren County Farmers Market selling his well-known turnip greens and onions. The market vendors planned a birthday surprise of a blueberry crumb cake, prepared by vendor Cheryl Bell of Tummy Pleasers, left, while candles were lit by Danylu Hundley, center. Dillahunt’s produce sold out, the bell rang, and the “Happy Birthday Song” was sung by customers and vendors. Opening Day was successful, with great weather and many returning and new customers.
