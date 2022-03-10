The Warren County Board of Commissioners took the following action during its regular monthly meeting Monday night:
- Approved Warren County Schools’ application for a Needs-Based Public School Capital Funds Grant application of $30 million with a county match of $1.5 million to $1.75 million.
- Approved RAISE grant participation and a county match up to $190,000 related to the proposed S-Line rail project. County Manager Vincent Jones said that the state has ideas about what train service looks like in Warren County because the county is rural, and if the state chooses not to provide direct service, it will be a choice that the state makes, not because Warren County didn’t participate actively in the process. Commissioner Jennifer Pierce, who made the motion to approve, said it sounded like a pay-to-play situation. Jones said that participation will provide the county with a feasibility study, environmental protection act review, and preliminary engineering for location of a station.
-Approved an Emergency Management Capacity Building Competitive Grant of up to $400,000 with no county match. If awarded, funds would be used to upfit the John Graham gym in Warrenton for use as an emergency shelter.
- Approved a letter of support for partnership and match of up to $250,000 for a Charter/Spectrum GREAT grant application related to the county’s broadband initiative.
-Approved text amendments, retroactive to March 1, to the zoning ordinance related to solar farms to better manage new development including limiting the size of solar farms and changing vegetative buffer requirements.
-Appointed Wyatt Andrews to the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Tax Board and John Skinner to the Littleton Planning Board as a member from the Littleton extraterritorial jurisdiction.
- To the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council: Reppointed Hilda Baskerville and Marion Richards, community members; appointed Cotina Thorne and Rolanda Richardson; and appointed Brittley Harris from the Warren County Health Department and Rhonda Mushaw as alternate with voting privileges from the health department.
-Approved the Community Economic Recovery and Resiliency Initiative work plan for Warren County.
- Approved an overtime pay exception for “on call” time for the sheriff’s office.
- Approved proposals for engineering on-call services, general services and for public utilities engineering services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.