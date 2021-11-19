The Warren County Board of Education last week gave its approval for Warren Count Schools to extend its contract with Teach Tech U based in Durham in order to provide virtual academy services for the spring semester. The contract amount of $132,225 will be covered by COVID-19 recovery funding.
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton provided information during the board of education’s Nov. 9 regular meeting.
In August, Warren County Schools reported that 75 students were enrolled in the virtual academy. By the end of September, the total reached 97 with concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
An ongoing need
Warren County Schools utilized virtual learning for much of the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After in-person learning resumed in the spring, the virtual option continued for families who didn’t feel comfortable sending their children back to school. However, this meant that Warren County educators were tasked with teaching their students learning from the classroom and those learning remotely at the same time.
This summer, Warren County Schools made plans for a virtual academy for the current school year with a clear distinction from the previous year: classroom teachers would not be required to teach in the virtual academy as well. Education officials reported that teachers found it difficult to juggle teaching the students in their classrooms at the same time they taught their online students, and did not feel that they were being as effective as they normally would.
The school system addressed these concerns by working to designate teachers who would devote their time to the virtual academy alone, allowing classroom teachers to concentrate solely on the students who walked through their doors each day.
Fall semester
In late August, the board of education gave its approval for Warren County Schools to enter into a contract with Teach Tech U for the first semester. This original contract, at $50,925, included the services of several virtual academy managerial personnel: an administrator, academic project manager, administrative project manager/data manager and relationship manager.
In the fall, Warren County Schools added several personnel positions, bringing the contract total to $82,725 for the first semester. These positions included three graduation coaches for the high school grades (three certified teachers with benefits) and an English/Language Arts replacement for the middle grades (substitute teacher).
Spring semester
Warren County Schools’ contract for the spring semester includes three graduation coaches for the high school grades (high school teachers meeting NC Department of Public Instruction requirements), an IT support liaison and four middle school teachers.
The contract states that the current monthly rate for management services would increase from $10,185 to $12,685 with the addition of an IT support specialist who will serve as a liaison between virtual academy students and Teach Tech U staff members. Sutton explained that this support specialist will trouble shoot problems such as students having difficulty going online or accessing their coursework.
The contract also specifies that due to an ongoing teacher shortage, the monthly compensation rate for the four virtual teachers would be $8,800, or $2,200 per month per teacher.
The monthly rate for certified high school teachers action as graduation coaches and tutors for the high school virtual program would be $4,960.
Planning for the future
Warren County Schools conducted a recent survey for students enrolled in the virtual academy and their parents. A total of 13 parents and 37 students responded.
Among parents, 84.6 percent said that they would not want their children to return to in-person learning in the spring, and 92.3 percent indicated that they wanted a virtual program for next school year.
Among students, 67.6 percent indicated that they do not want to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall, and 83.8 percent wanted a virtual program for next school year.
Sutton told the board that this spring, Warren County Schools will be working to create a blended approach to virtual learning, meaning that students would be able to have some in-person instruction. He said that the school system hopes to offer a virtual academy for 2022-23 that would give virtual academy students the option to participate in a fully virtual program or to have some in-person instruction if they preferred.
Sutton said that Warren County Schools is working to develop a plan for next year. In response to board questions, he noted that the state has specified that virtual academy programs that North Carolina school systems developed in response to COVID-19 will end after the spring semester. In order to operate next year, these programs must become virtual schools with their own school codes. These virtual schools would remain part of their school systems, but would operate as distinct entities separate from currently existing schools.
