Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.