During commencement exercises Saturday morning, the Warren County High School Class of 2022 was challenged to take the example of the school’s mascot, the eagle, to heart as they look forward to their adult lives.
The Rev. Maurice Hilton Bowles III, college pastor at Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va., set the tone for his address to the graduates by leading the class, family members, friends and everyone in attendance in a chant. One half of the crows chanted “Pump up the volume,” and the other half replied, “The music’s not loud enough.” Bowles then applied this chant to the graduating class.
“The graduates didn’t let anything stop them,” he said. “They pumped up the volume because they thought the music on their education was not loud enough.”
Bowles told the class that many people today seem to give up when they face challenges, but the graduates already proved that they do not have this attitude. He said that the seniors persevered through challenges, stayed in school, and worked hard to reach graduation.
“There are young people here who say, ‘Nothing can stop me. I’m already up,’” Bowles said. “They knew quitting was not an option and giving up was not in their vocabulary.”
He told the graduates that they understand that they are unstoppable because an eagle is inside them. Bowles challenged the seniors to think about the greatness and boldness of eagles as they soar as high as 2,000 feet above sea level, build their nests on the tallest trees and highest cliffs, and lock in on their goals, flying as fast as 60 miles per hour.
“Your achievements show that you fly high. You kept flying high and locked in on your goal,” he said. “You didn’t just make it. You made it not to stop.”
Bowles encouraged the graduates to face the challenges of adult life with perseverance, determination and hard work, and to remember that they have a purpose.
“Know that the world is waiting for your purpose. The entire world is waiting on you,” he said.
Warren County High School Principal Dr. Keesha Lewis commended the Class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance on the way to graduation. She encouraged the classmates to maintain their friendships, and to respond to the opportunities and challenges that they will face in life beyond high school.
“You have achieved great things,” Lewis said. “You have great potential for success with anything you put your heart and mind to.”
Scholar-athlete Montrell Alford expressed appreciation to parents, teachers and other school staff members who guided the graduating class along the way. He compared them to train tracks leading the seniors to the right place and along the right path. Fellow scholar-athlete Jakavius Goode echoed Alford’s words, expressing appreciation to parents, school staff and everyone involved with the WCHS Athletic Department for their guidance and example.
Amy Burnette, an early graduate, challenged her classmates to consider the obstacles they have already overcome during the time between freshman year and graduation, and to look ahead to new journeys in life. She also thanked parents for supporting their sons and daughters from kindergarten through high school, and local educators.
“We are leaving our childhoods behind and beginning our respective journeys,” Burnette said. “We plan to make a difference. We persevered, guided by the resilience of the Eagle faculty. Thank you for pushing us and never allowing us to quit, for believing in us.”
She challenged the graduating class to never forget their Eagle family and their unbreakable bonds of friendship.
“Leave today as proud Eagles ready to soar,” Burnette said.
