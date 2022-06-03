Karen Paynter was recently presented with a rose and recognized on her upcoming retirement by Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Paynter, a second-grade teacher, will retire from Mariam Boyd Elementary School at the end of the school year. She is a member of the Gamma Chi Chapter, whose vision statement is “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.”
