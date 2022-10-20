Arrest
• Nathanial Johnson, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $8,000 secured bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Oct. 25.
Incident reports
• On Sept. 26, Roy Whitley of Littleton reported a lost snub nose handgun valued at $500.
• On Sept. 27, Tara Shelton of Littleton reported a wallet stolen from a vehicle.
• On Sept. 29, Daisha Shelton of Warrenton reported larceny after break/enter. A flat-screen TV was reported to be stolen
• On Sept. 30, Shane Harris of Warrenton reported shots fired in the Lickskillet Road area.
• On Oct. 2, a burglary/breaking and entering was reported at the former South Warren Elementary School. Unspecified damage to a structure was reported.
• On Oct. 3, larceny after break/enter was reported at HGCC on Highway 401 south, Warrenton.
• On Oct. 3, David Secrest of Littleton reported injury to personal and real property. Phone line cables and a cable box were reported damaged.
• On Oct. 3, Emma Hayes of Warrenton reported breaking and entering, and larceny after break/enter. Items reported stolen or damaged were an abandoned residence, piano, coffee table and sofa chair.
• On Oct. 11, Arlene Bullock of Manson reported arson.
• On Oct. 4, Antonio Morgan reported larceny of a motor vehicle. A 2008 Mercedez Benz was reported stolen from a Warrenton address.
• On Oct. 4, The Only Way Community Church reported larceny. Cash in the amount of $4,000 was reported stolen.
• On Oct. 4, Robert Lee Fitts reported injury to personal and real property. A storage unit was reported stolen from a Littleton parking lot/drop lot/garage.
• On Oct. 4, Mikey Ott reported larceny at a Littleton address. A trail camera, axe and machete were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 4, Taylor Mincey reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property, larceny after break/enter, and burglary/breaking and entering at a Norlina address. Damage to a window was reported, and undisclosed items were reported stolen.
• On Oct. 4, Modessa D. Robinson reported fraud in the form of an attempted scam.
• On Oct. 14, Hamrick Lucas reported aggravated assault at a park/playground in the Warrenton area.
