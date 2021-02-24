Firefighters faced less than ideal conditions in battling a blaze that consumed a circa 1910 home on Warren Plains Road early Saturday morning when low hydrant pressure made it challenging to get water on the fire and sub-freezing temperatures caused water to freeze on road surfaces.
Fire Chief Walter Gardner with Warrenton Rural Vol. Fire Department said pagers went off at 1:55 a.m. for the structure fire at 1038 Warren Plains Road, with four departments—Warrenton Rural, Macon Rural, Norlina and Hawtree—initially responding. When firefighters arrived, the two-story home at the intersection of Warren Plains and Hester roads was fully involved, and the roof had already collapsed.
“At that point it was a defensive surround and drown event,” Gardner said of firefighters’ attack on the blaze.
Large ruts cut into the yard from tree work that had been done caused issues early on due to recent heavy rains. Gardner described a “muddy mess,” and several firefighters found themselves nearly waist deep in the muck. After those areas were discovered, they were avoided and didn’t play a part in firefighting efforts.
Gardner called in mutual aid tankers from Afton-Elberon and Ridgeway fire departments to establish water hauling operations after the main hydrant didn’t provide enough water pressure to fight the fire. Fire Chief Joey Andrews from Afton-Elberon took command as water supply officer.
Firefighting efforts continued until 5:30 a.m., Gardner said. Churchill-Five Forks Chief Robby Ross also responded, and N.C. Department of Transportation personnel sanded around hydrants, all the way to the fire scene and other areas where water had been spilled and iced over. Warrenton Rural responded over the following 24 hours to four to five rekindle calls at the scene, but everything stayed within the foundation walls, Gardner said. Sunday afternoon, debris was still smoldering. There appeared to be no damage to several outbuildings on the property.
Damage to the interior was so extensive, Gardner said he doubted there would be any way to determine a cause of the fire. The home belonged to Priscilla and George Haddad of Knightdale, according to Warren County tax records.
Gardner said there had been no previous issues with the hydrant at Connell Road that failed to provide enough pressure to fight the fire, and that he would be requesting a pressure analysis from the county on the hydrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.