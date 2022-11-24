Chapel Hill-Youth Night.jpg

Pastor Maggie Stinnett and youth leaders from Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community took some of their youth to the Pizza Inn in Henderson on Friday night, Nov. 18, for Youth Night. The youth thanked Pastor Stinnett, the Rev. Don Stith, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Deacon Zane Harrison, Trustee Mary Branch and Deaconess Arvella Scott for the outing. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: BJ Brown, Zariyah Burchette, Brooklyn Harrison, Ariel Adams, Josiah Burchette, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Trustee Mary Branch and Monae Nettles; back row: Deaconess Arvella Scott, the Rev. Don Stith, Youth Advisor the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Kevonte Jiggetts, Zachary Eldreth, Nolan Eldreth-Franklin, Jada Wattley, Jazmine Harrison, Janae Alston and Deacon Zane Harrison.