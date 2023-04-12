In a little more than two weeks, the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market will open its 2023 season. Opening day will be Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m.-noon at the Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
While preparations continue at the Warrenton Lions Den property on Warrenton’s Ridgeway Street, the Farmers Market will operate in the health department parking lot on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. The weekly market will conclude the season with its Holiday Market on Nov. 4.
“We will open at the Health Department as we prepare for the transition to the Lions Den property,” Farmers Market Chairperson Danylu Hundley said.
She and Farmers Market Treasurer Cheryl Bell anticipate that this season will bring more vendors with a greater variety of produce, meats and other items. They also expect the Farmers Market to offer more special events, artisans, demonstrations and informational sessions.
A look at what is expected to be available on opening day provides a hint of the variety of products to expect throughout the season. Anticipated food items include the following: beef, chicken and pork, spring peas, carrots, peanut brittle, eggs, Swiss chard, kale, turnip greens, lettuce, radishes, arugula, baby salad greens, bok choy, strawberries, microgreens, mustard greens, callaloo, amaranth, spinach, honey, onions, breakfast cookies and muffins, brownies, cakes, and, for the canine and feline members of the family, dog and cat treats.
Herbs, teas and plants expected to be available include catnip, peppermint and chamomile teas, marinade sauces, Dutch iris plants, hostas, azaleas, Japanese maples, obedient plant, perennial plants and herbs, along with cut flower arrangements.
Opening day will also feature a number of crafter and artisan works, including wreaths and home décor, pottery items, silicone bead wristlets and key chains, kitchen scarves, etched wine glasses, dish towers and aprons, handmade jewelry, hand-turned bowls and vases, wood boards and trays, and more. Market tote bags will also be available.
The 2023 season will bring the return of several Farmers Market favorite programs. Master Gardeners will continue to offer monthly programs featuring presentations on gardening techniques, discussions with gardening advice and problem solving, and handouts and brochures filled with information to help the gardener and recipes to showcase the bounty of the garden. Warren County Cooperative Extension is expected to return with its Guess What’s in Season? Program with cooking tips and recipes to encourage people to eat healthy meals.
In addition to the weekly market, there will be a number of pop-up markets throughout the season. They will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Lions Den property, located at 429 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Pop-up markets will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until sold out. Customers should watch for emails and signage.
This year’s Farmers Market is expected to bring a combination of customer favorite products and activities, along with features that will likely join the list of favorites.
“We look forward to a very busy season full of growth and possibilities,” Hundley said.
If interested in the North Carolina Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, contact the Warren County Senior Center at 252-257-3111.To be added to the Farmers Market email list, contact Danylu Hundley by emailing danyluhundley@hotmail.com. To contact the Farmers Market to become a vendor or for more information, contact Danylu Hundley at 252-213-1795 or Cheryl Bell at 252-257-0775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.