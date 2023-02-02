The Warren County Veterans Service Office will honor local veterans with the Warren County Veteran Recognition Celebration, For the Love of Country, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
For the past 10 years Jamytta BellHyman and Patrina Shearin have been blessed with the opportunity to assist the people they consider to be the best citizens of Warren County, the veterans, who have served their country for the rights and freedoms of all. Veterans, dependents, and surviving spouses of veterans serve in many capacities in Warren County and beyond. The Warren County Veteran Services staff look forward to presenting an evening showcasing For the Love of Country.
BellHyman and Shearin noted that one of the most difficult things for veterans is transitioning from military life back to civilian life. For the Love of Country will afford the veterans the opportunity to share their military experiences as well as how those experiences have assisted them in their civilian lives.
However, BellHyman and Shearin added that many veterans are never appreciated or accepted for the sacrifices they have made for their country. Therefore, the Veterans Service Office is honored to show appreciation to the veterans of Warren County and beyond. The evening will consist of presentations from veterans, dependents and surviving spouses.
Residents of Warren County and surrounding areas are invited to show up and assist in showing a grand level of appreciation to those who wrote a check with their lives for the lives of so many others.
