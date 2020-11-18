The Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting on Nov. 13 in the Macon area which left three people injured.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams said that a call to a home on Drake-Ellis Road in the Macon area came in to the county’s E-911 communications center shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.
He said that Robert Williams of Macon, 38, was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to Maria Parham Health in Henderson before being transferred to Duke Hospital in Durham. Fallon Walker of Macon, 19, and Leonard Mills of Roanoke Rapids, 22, were transported by personal vehicle to Maria Parham before being transferred to Duke.
Williams said that no arrests have been made at this time.
