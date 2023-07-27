Incident reports
• On July 7, Dollar General on US Highway 158, Norlina, reported an incident of stealing a duffel bag and laundry detergents. Reported stolen were dryer sheets, liquid detergent, several packages of laundry pods and a duffel bag.
• On July 10, Brad Allen Murphy of Malcolm Street, Macon, reported a case of online identify theft. Reported stolen were airline miles valued at $12,390.
• On July 13, Daryl Alston of Baltimore Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of aggravated assault.
• On July 16, Peter Melendez of Perrytown Road, Warrenton, reported an incident of shooting into occupied property.
• On July 15, Evelean Akins of Akins Lane, Manson, reported a case of breaking and entering (breaking screen on window and lifting the window).
