The Warren County Health Department recently celebrated the completion of a Bright Ideas Community Outreach Project that focuses to increase education about COVID-19 and available vaccines among vulnerable and marginalized populations who may not be reached in generalized education efforts.
In November 2020, the NC Public Health Preparedness & Response Branch awarded the health department a Bright Ideas grant to address COVID-19 related education and outreach.
According to the health department, the project was developed with the short-term goal of providing vulnerable and marginalized populations — the African-American, Latino/Hispanic and Native American in Warren County — with information about preventing and treating COVID-19. In the long run, the project is designed to strengthen connections between the health department and local individuals and organizations to promote community readiness and resilience in the face of public health challenges.
The local Bright Ideas project involved the following:
• A team from each community was established to interview members within their respective communities regarding their need, strengths and concerns related to COVID-19.
• Based on the stories gathered and team dialogue, members will create tailored educational materials that their community members can relate to and that honor their cultural values and ways which may not be addressed in generalized public health messages.
• Each team will decide the best way to share the materials, such as by radio, social media or print, to most effectively reach their community members.
The four-phase project concluded on May 31, but Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake announced during a celebration earlier this month that the local project could help health departments across North Carolina in their efforts to educate their communities about health issues. The African-American and Latino groups developed comic books depicting families and friends deciding whether to get COVID-19 vaccines. The Native American group produced yard signs with reminders such as “You have a spot. Take the shot,” “Do your part” and “Wear your mask,” which were placed at locations throughout the Hollister area.
Brake said that these materials will be included among project information that will be presented to the state.
“Your work is impactful. It will be impactful beyond Warren County,” she said.
The materials will now be made available to area churches, Warren County Memorial Library, health directors in adjacent counties and across the state.
