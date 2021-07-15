The Lake Gaston Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Boater Safety Class from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 24.
To register or for more information, call 252-537-9877 or email uscgauxflotilla93@gmail.com.
The course will be taught by certified instructors from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
The class fee of $30 includes book and materials.
The course covers navigating the waterways, operating your vessel safely, legal requirements of boating (federal, North Carolina and Virginia), boating emergencies, what you need to know before getting under way, and know your boat.
A boating certificate which is valid in all states in the United States will be issued at the completion of the course.
