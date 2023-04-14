Warren County Schools announced that two local high school students took high honors during the recent Regional 3A Science and Engineering Fair.
Eunique Loyd of Warren County High School won third place in the Physics division. Loyd won first place in the Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair with the project, “Lemon-Powered Light.”
Stephanie Green of Warren Early College High School received Honorable Mention. Green won first place at the Districtwide Science and Engineering Fair with the project, “BanDNAna.”
