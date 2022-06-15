The Warren County Memorial Library kicks off its Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” with special events on Monday, including a program by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences. Among those participating in the program are Bellamy Alston, 5, second from left, and Addison Faucette, 8, center. The summer reading program will continue through August. For more information visit the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
