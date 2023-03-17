The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments and the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board are hosting a regional economic development summit where they’ll explore the power of innovation and its ability to ignite change within ourselves. Innovate 2023 is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m.-1p.m. at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
The event will feature workshops, panelists, and guest speakers covering a range of issues, including how failure and resilience can lead to innovation, challenging bias and creating room for innovation in hiring practices and workplace culture, self-determination, innovative education for a more purpose-driven workforce, and more. Participants will hear from a variety of speakers on relevant issues and be challenged to think about solutions to problems in new and innovative ways.
Participants will begin the day by taking part in a workshop courtesy of Innovate Carolina on Unlocking Your Innovative Spirit. The event will proceed to have Inez Ribustello, author and entrepreneur, speaking on Creating, Supporting, & Building in Rural Eastern North Carolina. Next, panels will be moderated by leaders on innovative human resource practices and innovative approaches in education. The event proceedings will be illustrated live by graphic artist Brian Tarallo, managing director of Lizard Brain.
Registration is required should be completed at https://www.kerrtarcog.org/innovate-2023/ by March 21. This event is for anyone who has a stake in the economic future of the workforce, specifically human resources, hiring managers, educators, government employees, small business owners, executive directors, CEOs and others.
Collaborative partners include: Franklin County Economic Development Commission, Granville County Economic Development Commission, Greater Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Person County Economic Development Commission, Piedmont Community College, Vance-Granville Community College, Granville County Chamber of Commerce, Roxboro Area Chamber of Commerce, Person County Tourism Development Authority, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission, Henderson-Vance County Chamber of Commerce and Warren County Economic Development Commission.
