Futrell Pharmacy in downtown Warrenton is now scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines arrived on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
North Carolina residents currently eligible to receive vaccines include healthcare workers, staff and residents of longterm care facilities, adults ages 65 and up, teachers, school staff members and childcare workers.
Futrell Pharmacy will begin administering vaccines on Friday, Feb. 26. All appointments for that day have been filled. However, appointments for next week may be scheduled by calling 252-257-2147.
When people receive their first dose vaccines, they will be placed on a list to be contacted about appointments for the second dose.
