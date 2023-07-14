The annual Lake Gaston Volunteer Aquatic Vegetation Survey will be held from Aug. 15-Oct. 31 as volunteers document aquatic vegetation, both good (native) and bad (invasive), around the Lake Gaston shoreline.
This survey is a collaborative effort between volunteers from the Lake Gaston Association, North Carolina State University and the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council, but everyone is welcome to participate.
To volunteer, all you really need is access to a boat, jet ski or kayak/canoe and a partner (if you don’t have someone to work with, the LGA will help pair you up with another volunteer) with approximately four to six hours to spend on the lake.
Volunteers pick the day and time they want to survey. The shoreline is divided into survey sections and volunteers have input regarding survey locations that are most convenient for them.
This year, the focus of the volunteer portion of the survey will be on the creeks and areas adjacent to the main lake. Prior to the survey, volunteers are issued all the equipment they will need to survey, including a handheld electronic tablet for data collection.
Volunteers don’t have to be experts at identifying aquatic plants to participate. Training videos are provided that will explain the vegetation survey in detail and give you tips on aquatic plant identification. You are also given a plant ID booklet that will cover most of the plants you will encounter at Lake Gaston. In addition, LGA and NCSU personnel are always a phone call/email away to provide assistance. Students can earn community service credits by participating in the survey.
This survey is an important tool that goes directly into determining the upcoming management plan for Lake Gaston’s aquatic vegetation.
The data collected during this survey is used to capture the abundance and diversity of the aquatic vegetation and to monitor nuisance species, such as hydrilla and lyngbya, that help guide future treatments.
Volunteering for the survey is a way for homeowners to actively participate in the management of aquatic plants around their area of the lake. Managing the vegetation helps ensure water quality that is supportive of recreation, fisheries, wildlife habitat and surrounding property values.
For more information, contact Jessica Baumann, Extension associate for Lake Gaston with NC State University’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, at aquaticplants@ncsu.edu. You can also sign up directly by going to the LGA website at https://www.lgancva.com/ and completing the online volunteer form.
