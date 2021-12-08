Newly-elected and re-elected Norling government officials take the oath of office during the Norling Town Board's regular meeting Monday night. Pictured at top: Members of the Norlina Town Board taking the oath of office are, from the left, Denny Burrows, Tyrone Simes, Dennis Carrington, Charles Smiley, Claude O’Hagan. Town attorney Robby May, at right administers the oath. Pictured below, Wayne Aycock, right, takes the oath of office as mayor of Norlina. May administers the oath.
