The Warren County Christmas Parade will return to downtown Warrenton in December after last year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entries are now being accepted for participation in this local holiday tradition.
Sponsored by the Warrenton Rotary Club and town of Warrenton, the Warren County Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The rain date will be Sunday, Dec. 12 with the parade beginning at 5 p.m.
Entries will meet at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, 203 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton, for lineup.
The parade will be followed by a Christmas tree lighting and a chance for children to share their wish lists with that Jolly Ole Elf from the North Pole, Santa Claus.
The 2021 Parade will share this year’s Rotary International theme of Serve to Change Lives with the idea of taking action to change one’s own life, as well as the lives of others in the community and around the world. Parade participants are asked to show on their floats how they are serving people and communities to change lives.
In continuing the theme of service, this year’s parade grand marshal will be the Boys & Girls Club.
Organizers are seeking entries such as floats, marching bands, classic vehicles and community groups. However, no motorcycles will be allowed this year. Music played by entries must be Christmas music.
A link to the entry form is available on the town of Warrenton website , warrenton.nc.gov and is attached to the online version of this article under News on the newspaper website, warrenrecord.com.
Completed entry forms may be given to Meredith Kelly at Tar Heel Tire Sales & Services, 130 Tar Heel Tire Ave., or faxed to 252-257-6632; or dropped off at Warrenton Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Additional information and safety guidelines are provided on the entry form, including the following:
• If inclement weather threatens to postpone the parade, a text message will be sent out to participants the night before advising whether the parade will be held as planned or the rain date will be utilized.
• Ensure that any candy thrown from floats lands on the sidewalks and not in the streets.
• If able, provide adult marshals to walk alongside the float who can be clearly seen by the driver. They should guard the sides of your float from spectators and watch for spectators who may jump into the road for candy.
• Please try to keep your vehicle centrally away from either side of spectators in case somebody falls or is pushed into the road.
Dec. 7 is the deadline for parade entries.
For more information, contact Mike Coffman by emailing m.coffman@warrenton.nc.gov.
