On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
