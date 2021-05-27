The Warren County Board of Education, during its May 11 regular meeting, approved calendars for the 2022-22 school year.
The board adopted a traditional calendar for all schools except Warren Early College High School. A separate calendar was approved for Warren Early College to align with the Vance-Granville Community College calendar for 2021-22.
Convocation for the new school year will be held on Aug. 16.
Traditional calendar
Students will return to class on Aug. 23 and will complete the school year on June 7.
Six-week grading periods are scheduled to end on the following dates: Oct. 4, Nov. 17, Jan. 14, March 2, April 22 and June 7.
Early release days are planned as follows: Sept. 23, Oct. 14 (parent/teacher conferences), Oct. 21, Dec. 3 (district wide Science Fair), Feb. 10, March 17 (parent/teacher conferences), March 24 and June 7.
The Thanksgiving holiday will run from Nov. 24-26. Christmas and New Year’s break will be Dec. 20-31. Spring break will run from March 7-11. The Easter holiday will be observed April 15 and 18.
Testing will be held on the following dates: Jan. 10-14, May 24-27 and 31, and June 1-7.
High school graduation will be June 10 or 11.
Warren Early College High School
Warren Early College High School students will return to class on Aug. 12 and will end the 2021-22 school year on May 26.
Six-week grading periods are scheduled to end on the following dates: Sept. 23, Nov. 5, Dec. 17, Feb. 15, April 6 and June 1.
Early released days are planned as follows: Aug. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 (parent/teacher conferences), Oct. 21, Dec. 3 (district wide Science Fair), Feb. 10, Feb. 24 (parent/teacher conferences), March 24 and May 26.
The Thanksgiving holiday will be run from Nov. 24-26. The Christmas and New Year’s holidays will be Dec. 20-Jan. 3. Spring break will run from March 7-11. The Easter holiday will be observed April 15 and 18.
Testing will be held on the following dates: Dec. 13-17, and May 13-26.
Graduation will be May 27 or 28.
Stellar Performers
The board of education honored the following as Stellar Performers for May: Angela Alston, college lab facilitator/attendance clerk, and Lisa Bender, English teacher, both of Warren Early College High School.
