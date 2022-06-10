It was standing room only at the recent Spring Music Program at Vaughan Elementary School.
The pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students sang music that tied in their studies of jazz, famous musicians from Black History Month and the school’s guidance focus on spreading kindness and positivity.
The theme was “What a Wonderful World.” The audience showed their appreciation with resounding applause, whistles and cheers as students sang “I Wanna Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” and “It’s Good to be Kind.” It was the first program open to the public since 2019.
Since Vaughan Elem-entary is a global school, the program featured a play by third grade students based on the African Folk Tale, “Why the Sun and Moon Live in the Sky.” Music teacher Diane Colin explained that the use of children’s literature is incorporated into the music program there.
She collaborated with Warren County Middle School Theatre Arts teacher Nichole Gibbs, who coached students on enunciation and projection as well as created elaborate masks for the characters to use on stage.
The program included “Zum Gali Gali,” an Israeli folk song and “Shake Them Down,” a work song from Jamaica with fifth grade students providing drum and xylophone accompaniment.
Students in Recorder Club played songs from Asia and the USA. The finale included all students sharing Louis Armstrong’s rendition of “What a Wonderful World.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.