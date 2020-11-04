The Warren County Health Department reported that there were 88 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. However, half of them are among offenders housed at the Warren Correctional Institution.
County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake presented data during Monday night’s Warren County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
She told commissioners that seven Warren County residents were hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus as of Monday evening.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county has had a total of 501 cases, Brake said. Of that total, 406 people have recovered. Warren County has experienced seven deaths due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Brake told commissioners that the county data reflects a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Warren Correctional Institution. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 601 offenders housed there had been tested for COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. There were 44 reported active cases.
The health department continues to urge the public to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from the coronavirus, including wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and observing social distancing.
Brake said that community COVID-19 testing events will continue. So far, more than 970 people have participated.
Brake noted that when the health department contacts people who have tested positive, they will provide information about services that can assist them during their time of quarantine — including help with rent and utilities.
She urged everyone who receives a phone call about a positive test result to thoroughly answer all health department questions related to contact tracing in order to protect the health of people in their household and the people they came into contact with in the community.
Brake said that the health department will maintain regular contact with people who have tested positive in order to monitor their health and connect them with any resources they may need.
For more information, contact the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
