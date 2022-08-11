The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a $2 lottery ticket sold at Vaughan Grocery won $10,000 in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.
The $2 ticket sold at the Warren County store was one of 12 sold at North Carolina stores that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Other winning $2 tickets were sold in Clayton, Calabash, Apex, Sanford, Wilmington (two separate stores), Vass, Winston-Salem, Winterville, Spring Lake and Mineral Spring.
Two tickets, one sold in Charlotte and the other in Mooresville, match all five white balls in the drawing to win $1 million.
Two tickets, one sold in Washington and one in Statesville, matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning a base prize of $10,000. Because the buyers of those tickets added the $1 Megaplier feature, the prize for each of these tickets doubled to $20,000 when a 2X multiplier was picked in the drawing.
A single ticket sold in Illinois won the jackpot of $1.33 billion.
Winners have 180 to claim their prizes.
