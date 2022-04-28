Local resident Heather Sharp has joined Warren County Cooperative Extension as a program assistant with 4-H Youth Development with the Empowering Youth and Families Program.
Originally from Durham, Sharp earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
She began working with Warren County Cooperative Extension in March, but she developed many connections with the Warren County community long before then.
Sharp’s parents, Tammy and David Williams, reside in Warrenton, and her husband, the Rev. Philip Sharp, is pastor of the Warrenton Church of God. The Sharps lived in Warren County around 2005 when Heather operated Sweet Serendipity on Main, and returned to Warren County four years ago.
Sharp comes to Cooperative Extension with a teaching background focusing on prekindergarten through eighth grade. She has taught at schools in North Carolina, West Virginia and South Carolina in addition to the homeschool setting.
Through her work with the Empowering Youth and Families Program will focus on opioid prevention by working to empower middle school aged youth ages 10-13 and their families.
During recent weeks, Sharp has been working to connect with the people and organizations who will be important resources in providing support to youth and their families.
She indicated that Empowering Youth and Families will focus on cohorts of no more than five families at a time who will complete a 10-week program designed to build communication and listening skills. Cohorts will meet once a week for sessions that include both teaching and games.
Classes will involve topics directly related to opioid prevention, including what an opioid is, but they will also focus on strengthening youth and their families. Among the topics of discussion will be listening to understand, developing goals in life, anddeveloping the motivation to reach those goals while identifying and avoiding barriers that would prevent someone from reaching those goals. Classes will also focus on strengthening individuals to let them know that they have a voice in the community.
The once a week meetings will include separate classes for youth and parents, and sessions for both youth and parents together. Babysitting will be available.
Sharp noted that families will receive care packages at each meeting with activities to work on that relate to the classes.
After completing the 10-week program, families will attend 4-H Camp, where they will have an opportunity to meet other families participating in Empowering Youth and Families and to enjoy a number of fun activities.
Families may apply for the program or may be referred from other Cooperative Extension programs. Sharp noted that the program meets the North Carolina standards for health.
The first cohort is expected to begin in August with a goal of having one cohort in the fall and one in the spring.
Cooperative Extension is seeking volunteers to assist with the Empowering Youth and Families Program, including its teaching component program.
More information about participating or volunteering with the program, along with information about training and background checks for teaching volunteers, contact Heather Sharp at Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or email hwsharp@ncsu.edu. For more information about the program, visit EYFP4H.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.