During commencement exercises Saturday afternoon, members of the Warren New Tech High School Class of 2022 were challenged to pursue their dreams with hard work and without fear.
Warren County native Valerie Delorse Jordan, who chairs the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historically Underutilized Businesses, described the adult world as being filled with possibilities.
“The world is full of amazing opportunities,” she said. “The challenge is to transform them into opportunities for yourselves.”
Jordan encouraged the graduates to set goals based on what tugs at their hearts and is worth the time and effort that will be needed to succeed. Then, she said, don’t be afraid.
“Don’t be afraid to chase your dreams,” she said. “No dream is too small or hard.”
Jordan challenged the graduates to face the future with an attitude of persistence, the willingness to learn by trying, and a mindset to never stop learning. She also encouraged the classmates to cherish and maintain the bonds of friendship they formed while in high school.
Jordan challenged the senior class to believe that they can achieve their goals.
“Anything is possible,” she said. “It is only you, and you will pass this way but once.”
Senior Raven Ellis expressed appreciation to Warren New Tech High School teachers and other staff members for their support and the sacrifices they made.
“In no other profession can you raise a child not your own,” she said. “You didn’t give up on us. You believed in us.”
Senior Kelsey Wester reflected on graduation as a time when the Class of 2022 would close an old chapter in their lives and open a new one. She expressed appreciation for the support of parents and the examples of hard work they provided.
“We will pass this along to a new generation,” Wester said.
Senior Kayla Walker challenged her classmates to continue to grow and mature as adults.
“Be your authentic self in the real world,” she said. “Strive to be a better version of yourself. You can do whatever you set your eyes on. This is your life. Never let anyone drag you off your path.”
Walker said that the Class of 2022 will leave an enduring legacy — that of strong friendships. She also made a reference to the Warren New Tech High School mascot, the knight.
‘Shine on like the knights in shining armor you are,” Walker said.
Warren New Tech Principal John Green said he was proud to watch members of the graduating class grow and mature over the past year.
“You have persevered through challenges as knights,” he told the Class of 2022. “Keep charging for higher heights. I am proud of you. I hope to see great things from you.”
