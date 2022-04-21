The Warren County Board of Education last week voted unanimously to move grades 6-8 from Northside K-8 School to Warren County Middle School, effective with the 2022-23 school year. The decision came during the board’s April 12 regular monthly meeting.
Northside was known as Northside Elementary School for decades before moving to the K-8 format in the 2014-15 school year. Next year, the school will have that name once again.
Current Northside eighth-graders will graduate from the middle school program there before moving on to high school. Current sixth- and seventh-graders will attend WCMS next year.
During last week’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Keith Sutton said that Warren County Schools hopes to accomplish several goals through consolidating middle school grades at WCMS:
• Provide equitable access for all middle school students to course offerings and extracurricular opportunities
• Operate schools and the district as efficiently as possible
• Help all middle school students learn developmentally appropriate levels of independence and self-reliance required in high school
He noted that a public information session, board of education public hearing and public survey allowed parents and other community members to learn more about the consolidation plans and to provide input.
Sutton told board members that a total of 116 people responded to the survey including 10 students and 67 parents who are not employed by Warren County Schools. Overall, 45 percent of survey respondents approved of moving the middle grades at Northside to WCMS, while 55 percent disapproved.
Students were evenly split on whether they approved the move. However, only 27 percent of responding parents who do not work with the school system approved.
Survey feedback in support of consolidating the middle school grades echoed the goals expressed by Warren County Schools:
• Access to courses and extracurricular opportunities offered at WCMS (advanced courses, Career and Technical Education, Space Force JROTC, sports, band and clubs, among others)
• Socially prepare middle school students for high school
• Efficient operations, including certified teachers in every class
Survey feedback voicing opposition included the following concerns:
• Concerns about WCMS class size compared to Northside
• Concerns about fights and discipline at WCMS
• Strong emotional attachment to Northside
• Want to continue in the Spanish language immersion program (not currently offered in grades 6-8 at Northside)
Sutton said that having one middle school will reduce a number of staffing challenges, allowing teachers to teach only one grade level and making it easier to recruit and hire certified middle school teachers for one school instead of two, among others.
He addressed parent concerns by making the following observations:
• Average class sizes will be smaller at WCMS than they are at Northside.
• Students will be better prepared for high school academically and socially by being at a campus with students their own age instead of among elementary school students.
• WCMS has implemented strategic initiatives to continue reducing disruptions, including Multi-Tiered Systems of Support and social-emotional learning.
Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims asked board members to express their views about the recommendation to move middle grades from Northside. All board members expressed support for the recommendation, citing such reasons as enabling all middle school students to have an equal opportunity to explore their interests and how students lose ground in learning when there is not a certified teacher in the classroom. Board members encouraged parents concerned with having their children at WCMS to consider how everyone involved with local education can work together to move forward to provide what is best for students, and indicated that concerns related to discipline have been reduced, thanks to effective teachers.
