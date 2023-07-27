Early Sunday morning, July 23, a fox was killed by a dog after it climbed into the dog’s pen on Essence Boulevard in the Smith Creek Community. Unfortunately, the six-month old Akita had not been vaccinated for rabies.
Animal Control believes the same fox bit a citizen on the foot when the fox approached her on July 22 at her residence on the Carrie Dunn Road in the same area where the fox was killed. The fox was sent for rabies testing at the NC State Lab and tested positive for rabies.
Dogs and cats not current on their rabies vaccinations that come into contact with a rabid animal have very few options. One option is quarantining the pet for a period up to four months at the owner’s expense; the second is euthanizing the pet.
The majority of wild animals testing positive for rabies in North Carolina are raccoons, followed by the skunk and fox. The cat continues to surpass other domestic animals, such as the dog and livestock, in testing positive for rabies. The feeding and keeping of stray and other unvaccinated cats present a health risk to communities and the animals themselves; this practice should be halted and discouraged. The disposal of food scraps in yards and wooded areas attracts animals in general and is unsanitary. Dispose of food scraps by composting or placing in covered rubbish containers to avoid attracting animals.
North Carolina law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months of age and older be kept current on their rabies vaccinations. Failure to vaccinate pets is a violation of state law and local ordinance, and owners can face fines and criminal charges. The Warren County Animal Control Department offers 1 year rabies vaccinations. Vaccinations are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $5 each at the Animal Ark. Appointments can be made by calling the shelter at 252-257-6137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.