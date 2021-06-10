County citizens are invited to attend a Q&A with Chairman Tare “T” Davis and other Warren County commissioners on Wednesday, June 16, at 5 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The session will begin with a brief overview of where the county is headed and issues citizens have expressed concerns about. Citizens will have an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from commissioners.
The meeting will be followed by a regular county commissioners’ work session.
