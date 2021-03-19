The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation just announced that a joint investigation between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a double shooting that happened earlier this month where one of the victims died.
On Tuesday, March 9, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim at 122 Enchanted Forest Drive in Warrenton. Upon arrival, deputies and investigators with WCSO found Kewana Diane Taylor, 37, of Warrenton deceased from a gunshot wound. They also located Richard E. Johnson, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was transported by medical helicopter to Duke University Hospital in Durham, where he continues to recover.
On Thursday, March 18, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the joint investigation led to the arrest of Val Deshawn Wright, 43, also known as “Slap,” of Warrenton. Wright was arrested in Henderson and charged with first degree murder and attempted murder. He is being held with two separate bonds at the Warren County Detention Center. Wright is being held without bond on the first-degree murder charge and was issued a $300,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.
No additional information is available at this time.
