Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Open House June 11 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (rain or shine) at the fire station, 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon.
The event will include activities for all ages.
Pork BBQ sandwiches, hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be on sale for lunch.
Pork BBQ will also be available for sale for $9 per pound. Pre-orders may be made by calling 252-257-3202.
The band Studebaker Deluxe will provide entertainment throughout the day.
Representatives from a number of community resources will provide fire, water and health safety information. Those expected to participate include the Warren County Senior Center, N.C. Wildlife Commission and the NC Forest Service. In addition, there will be hands-on fire extinguisher demonstrations.
The event will also include raffles for cash prizes, a quilt and gift baskets.
