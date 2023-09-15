Eastpointe, the Warren County Health Department and community partners will sponsor a day of family-friendly fun on Thursday, Sept. 21, in observance of September as Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month. The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton.
The event will convey themes of “Suicide is Preventable and Recovery is Possible” and “Every Person. Every Family. Every Community” during this show of support in suicide prevention and recovery efforts.
The whole family can enjoy an afternoon of food trucks, vendors and fun.
The rain date is Oct. 3. For more information, call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185.
