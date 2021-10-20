One-Stop absentee voting for the Norlina and Warrenton municipal elections started last Thursday, and as of press time Tuesday, no votes had been cast in the Norlina election, which is uncontested for mayor and town board seats.
In the Warrenton election, which has contested town board seats, 42 voters had taken advantage of early voting on Tuesday.
The town of Macon is not conducting early voting.
The Warren County Board of Elections office in Warrenton will continue One-Stop absentee voting for Norlina and Warrenton on the following schedule: today-Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Same-day voter registration will be allowed during the One-Stop early voting period. Documentation is needed in order to register, such as a driver’s license or other photo ID, or electric bill or other bill showing name and address, or bank statement or government document. These documents are not needed to vote.
Citizens who reside within the respective town limits and are registered to vote with the Warren County Board of Elections will be eligible to vote in this election.
The Warren County Board of Elections is at 309 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Election Day for all three towns is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Norlina voters will be electing their town board and mayor. Warrenton voters will be electing four members of the seven-member town board and mayor. Macon voters will be electing their town board and mayor.
Sample ballots are available at the board of elections.
For additional information, contact the board of elections at 252-257-2114.
