The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building, 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico.
Members, guests and newcomers are welcome.
The program will be a workshop covering first aid, CPR, AED use and 911 procedures. This is not a certification course, but should help participants provide aid to victims until emergency medical help arrives.
For more information about the club, visit www.lakegastonstriper.org.
