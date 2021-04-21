Nonprofit organization Petco Love, formerly the Petco Foundation, has awarded a $5,000 grant to Warren County Animal Control and Animal Ark, which will use the funding to continue existing spay/neuter services and establish a new program.
Founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love has invested approximately $300 million in pet adoption programs and other lifesaving efforts, and found homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and thousands of organizations nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Warren County Animal Control and Animal Ark and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” Petco Love President Susanne Kogut stated in a county news release announcing the grant.
County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen told the newspaper that the grant funding has enabled Animal Control/Animal Ark to establish its new Community Cat Program to spay or neuter unsocial feral cats that stay on the property of local residents.
She explained that the new program is designed for cats that aren’t pets but aren’t really stray animals, but have adopted the property of local residents as their home. Bowen noted that the service is needed because unsocial feral cats are among the animals least likely to be adopted from shelters and, therefore, are more likely to be euthanized.
“If the cat has a place to stay, we want the cat to be able to stay where it is and be spayed or neutered,” she said.
Bowen said that after the cat is spayed or neutered, he or she may return “home,” where the animal can be beneficial in keeping the population of rats and mice down on the property and provide comfort and company for residents living there, even if it is from a distance.
The Community Cat Program offers spay/neuter services at a cost of $10 for Warren County residents. For more information about the service or to borrow equipment to catch the cat for transport to the Animal Ark, call Animal Control/Animal Ark at 252-257-6137.
In addition to the new program, several existing spay/neuter programs will benefit from the grant funding:
• Fix Your Pit, which offers spay/neuter services for pit bulls and pit bull mixes free of charge with Warren County residents. Bowen previously said that the program was developed because pit bulls are among the dog breeds most likely to end up in shelters, and because a reputation for being aggressive can make it more difficult for people to find homes for their pit bull or pit bull mix puppies. To schedule an appointment, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737.
• Spay/neuter services for dogs offered at a cost of $40 to Warren County residents who don’t quality for government assistance or have a pit bull or pit bull mix puppy. To schedule an appointment, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737.
• Pet cat spay/neuter services offered at a cost of $10 to Warren County residents
don’t qualify for government assistance. Services provided for cats through this program previously cost $40; however, Animal Control/Animal Ark has reduced the cost of cat spay/neuter services to match that of the Community Cat Program. To schedule an appointment, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737.
• The spay/neuter voucher program for low-income Warren County residents offers services free of charge for cats and dogs. Bowen previously indicated that the voucher program is designed for Warren County residents who receive government assistance and would not be able to afford spay and neuter surgeries for their pets at a veterinarian’s office. To obtain a voucher, go to the Animal Ark at 142 Rafters Lane, Warrenton, and show proof of receiving government assistance. Documentation may be obtained at the Warren County Department of Social Services at 307 N. Main St., Warrenton. DSS may also be reached at 252-257-5000. A stub from a current disability check also is acceptable. After obtaining a voucher, call Warren County Animal Ark at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment.
Bowen expressed gratitude to Petco Love for the grant funding.
“We are so grateful for Petco Love’s investment that will allow us to continue our spay/neuter programs,” she stated in the county news release. “These programs have made it possible for our citizens to be able to receive these services at an affordable rate.”
For more information, contact Warren County Animal Control and Animal Ark at 252-257-6137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.