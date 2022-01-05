Warren County residents will likely remember the start of 2022 for an unusual swing in weather conditions that brought snow just hours after a glimpse of spring temperatures.
Last week’s warm weather brought out flowers on a number of early-blooming shrubs that typically wait until February to show their flowers. Wildflowers poked through the soil as if March or April had arrived.
The weekend brought much of the same. On Saturday, if local residents stood outside and closed their eyes, they could easily imagine that it was May instead of January.
However, weather forecasts for late Sunday and into Monday suggested a drastic change on the way with wind and rain that would change to snow as temperatures plummeted.
Weather watches and advisories suggested that the change in temperatures would be quick and dramatic. Advisory information suggested that the weather could be unusual, even by North Carolina standards. Forecasts normally don’t caution the public about the potential for severe thunderstorms and several inches of snow at the same time.
Winds picked up toward daylight Monday morning as local residents prepared for school, work or other activities that make up their daily routine. However, those strong winds also brought down limbs and trees in areas across Warren County, including a huge tree in yard on Warrenton’s North Main Street near Wilcox Street and one that fell on a power line on Baltimore Church Road.
Warren County DOT workers, fire departments and other emergency personnel had a busy morning as one call about fallen limbs and trees followed another.
About mid-morning, when the wind seemed to calm down, the rain transitioned to snow. Heavy flakes fell quickly, allowing the snow to accumulate on trees and grassy areas.
Late in the morning, the snowflakes began to accumulate on road surfaces, making driving conditions dangerous. Warren County Schools closed at noon to allow students to arrive home safety.
Driving conditions became more hazardous as the afternoon moved on, and Warren County offices closed early.
Late in the afternoon, sunlight returned, transforming the sky from nearly white back to blue and bringing an end to the strange, drastic shift in weather conditions.
Some areas saw brief power outages due to falling limbs and trees, and a number of people were left with the task of clearing fallen limbs from their yards. For the most part, however, conditions returned to normal on Tuesday after several days that probably left many local residents wondering what to expect next.
