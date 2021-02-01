The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its Jan. 12 regular monthly board meeting.
The board approved the employment of the following: Maggie King-Harris, Career and Technical Education health science education teacher, Warren County High School.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School: third-grade teacher; Northside K-8 School, middle grades science teacher; Vaughan Elementary School, Exceptional Children teacher; WCHS: Exceptional Children teacher, math teacher and online facilitator; Warren Early College High School: math teacher and science teacher; Maintenance: shipping/receiving courier; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/secondary education, occupational therapist, Exceptional Children administrative assistant, English Language Learners day tutor and two school health assistants (certified nursing assistants).
Grant awarded
Vaughan Elementary School music teacher Diane Colin received a $1,858 Bright Ideas grant from Halifax Electric Membership Corporation. Funds will be used to provide students with instrument kits that they can use at home for online learning. The instruments will allow students to play along with music and tap rhythms, and to learn the recorder.
