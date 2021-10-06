According to reports last week, the Durham County District Attorney will not pursue the death penalty against Miguel Enrique Salguero-Olivares, 28, of Durham, who was arrested last month in the murder case of Warren County native Faith Danielle Hedgepeth.
Salguero-Olivares is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Durham County tomorrow for a probable cause hearing. He is currently held in the Durham County Detention Facility without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.
The Chapel Hill Police Department announced during a Sept. 16 press conference that DNA from Salguero-Olivares matched DNA from the crime scene nine years ago. Nearly 230 DNA samples were analyzed.
The daughter of Roland and Connie Hedgepeth of Hollister, Faith Hedgepeth was an active member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and a 2010 graduate of Warren County High School.
Hedgepeth was a Biology major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at the time she was found dead in her Chapel Hill apartment in September 2012. She was 19.
Since that time, the Chapel Hill Police Department has investigated the case as a homicide. In 2013, the department reported that evidence collected at the scene revealed DNA of a male suspect. Hundreds of pages of court documents related to the case were released the following year.
In the years since 2012, the Hedgepeth family remained optimistic that advances in DNA technology would lead to an arrest or arrests.
Family members have established a number of annual events to honor Hedgepeth’s memory, including an Adopt-A-Highway road cleanup, scholarship fundraiser and the awarding of the Faith’s Smile Scholarship to Native American women from North Carolina tribes who will be freshmen at accredited universities.
Multiple agencies have been involved in investigating Hedgepeth’s murder, including the Chapel Hill Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Crime Lab. The partner agencies will continue to investigate the case and could make additional arrests.
