Warren County government was recently named one of 13 grant recipients in North Carolina for the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Assessment Program. The county will receive a total of $500,000 over three years for a community-wide brownfields assessment. The grant does not require a local match.
A brownfield is defined by the EPA as a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.
The assessment program funded through this grant will allow the county to inventory, characterize, assess, conduct a range of planning activities, develop site-specific cleanup plans, and conduct community involvement related to brownfield sites. The grant will officially kick off Oct. 1 with the start of the federal fiscal year.
“This grant from the EPA is tremendous for Warren County. It falls right in line with the discussion the board of commissioners had earlier this year related to the work needed so that our potential sites for development or redevelopment are ready when opportunities arise,” stated County Manager Vincent Jones.
“These funds will now allow us to move forward with identifying and conducting assessments on sites throughout the county, so we will be ready when development opportunities are presented,” Jones continued. “I am excited to see our community and Economic Development Department bring this program to life. I’d also like to thank North Carolina’s own, EPA Administrator Regan and his team, for their support of Warren County.”
Included in the project budget is funding for community meetings to engage citizens on possible brownfields identification as well.
“We can assess approximately 20 sites throughout the county,” explained Charla Duncan, director of Community & Economic Development for Warren County. “We will also be able to build out an inventory of sites for possible future funding, and work on a brownfields redevelopment plan, but also we can better understand concerns involving our land and community.”
For more information, contact Charla Duncan at Warren County Community & Economic Development at 252-257-3115.
