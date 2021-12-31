Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity, Inc., announces the recent hiring of Linda Biser as lead accountant for the agency.
Biser is a graduate of Mount Olive College, where she received an associate’s degree in Business Administration. She moved to Warrenton in March of this year.
Though Biser grew up as a military child, she considers Goldsboro home. She worked with Habitat for Humanity of Goldsboro-Wayne for 16 years. She started as an administrative assistant and worked up to Family Services/ Finance director and Construction administrator.
Through her time with Habitat for Humanity, she discovered her passion for community work. Biser stated, “Before working with Habitat, I was in the mobile home industry helping in the office and with the sales department. It bothered me being on the sales side of the business in that I could not stand putting people into homes I knew they could not afford. When I heard about Habitat for Humanity, I knew this was my chance to be able to really help people.”
According to Biser, the finance side is the backbone to any organization. “Without finances in order, you cannot serve the community thoroughly; fiscal is the rock.
By working on the fiscal side of Franklin-Vance-Warren, she believes she is in the best position to help ensure financial stability so the organization can continue to efficiently serve as many people in the community as possible.
Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity, Inc., is a community action agency that serves Warren, Vance, Franklin, Granville and Nash counties. Tanya Branch, who serves as Franklin-Vance-Warren’s, CFO stated, “Linda is a great addition to the team. Her extensive experience in not-for-profit organizational development and finances will be invaluable to the organization.”
