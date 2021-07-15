Election filing for Warren County municipalities Norlina and Warrenton has picked up in preparation for this fall’s Municipal Election.
In Norlina, incumbents Dennis Carrington and Charles P. Smiley, along with Shavon Russell, have filed for seats on the five-member town board. Other current members of the Norlina Town Board are Claude O’Hagan, Roger Jackson and Tyrone Simes.
Also up for election in the fall is the mayor’ seat, currently held by Wayne Aycock.
In Warrenton, Al Fleming filed for a two-year seat on the town board. Aaron Ayscue previously filed for that seat, which represents the unexpired term of Travis Packer, whose seat didn’t expire until the end of 2023.
Mark Wethington was appointed in November to fill Packer’s unexpired term. However, due to the timing of the appointment, state law 160A-63 indicated that Wethington could serve in Packer’s seat only until an elected successor took office in the coming election, or Wethington himself could run in that seat and, if elected, complete Packer’s remaining two years. Wethington can also choose to seek a typical four-year term on the Warrenton Town Board instead.
Because the Warrenton Town Board uses staggered terms, three seats for typical four-year terms are also up for election. Incumbent Mary Hunter, along with John Mooring and David Woodson, have filed for seats on the seven-member board.
Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner previously filed for re-election.
No candidates had filed for mayor or commissioner of the town of Macon at press time. The current mayor is Carroll Harris. The five-member town board currently is comprised of John H. Boyd, Loyd King, Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan and Wanda Thompson.
The filing period closes at noon on Friday, July 16.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
