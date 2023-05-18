The Virginia H. Levister Scholarship Program was honored to be a part of the recent Warren Early College Senior Night Awards Banquet honoring the Class of 2023.
Maria Reyes and Chase Davis were presented with the initial scholarships. Reyes will be attend UNC-Chapel Hill, and Davis will be attending East Carolina University in the fall.
Reyes and Davis were described as seniors who exemplified high academic achievement and community involvement.
The scholarship program expresses appreciation for the support of family, friends and community, as well as monetary donor Lisa Bobbitt Hummel.
The Virginia H. Levister Scholarship Program will hold the All White with a Splash of Pink fundraiser on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
