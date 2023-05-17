Hillmon Poythress opened a brewery two weeks after Daniel Beech relocated to Warrenton. It was 2021 and Beech had just brought his family and a photo booth rental and event company from Houston.
He had built a 10-year career in the live sound and events business previously in Wilmington and was looking for a good excuse to get back behind the soundboard when Hillmon Poythress became his friend. Poythress, who had just finished up renovations of a well-loved landmark in town (formerly known as Fisher’s Grocery and later Newt’s Grill) was hosting a large grand opening celebration to commemorate the opening of Mill Hill. The venue not only featured indoor space and seating, but also a large green space perfect for fair weather gatherings and entertainment.
There were more than a few discussions, but, ultimately, after finding the perfect band earlier this year, they decided to go for it. On May 27, they will be making their partnership public by co-hosting the first ever ticketed concert at Mill Hill in celebration of the beloved brewery’s two-year anniversary.
Headlining the show is The Tan and Sober Gentlemen out of Snowcamp, known for their high energy, fully engaging shows and foot stomping Irish bluegrass fusion. The show will be opened by another local favorite, Shannon Baker & sometime soon out of Wilson. The doors will open at 5p.m., and the music will begin at 6p.m.
Tickets are required for everyone 12 and up to attend the event and are on sale now for $22. Tickets can be purchased using a variety of payment methods via EventBrite or via cash by visiting Mill Hill, Drip Coffee + Market, and Uptown Mercantile. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show for $30. This is a public event open to all ages; IDs will be checked at the door for everyone 21 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.